Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Despite Senior night loss, Wahine volleyball heads to NCAA tournament to face Mississippi State

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:44 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite their Senior night loss to UC Santa Barbara, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team found out who they’ll be facing in the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament.

The ‘Bows enter the dance and are heading to Washington set to face Mississippi State in Seattle Regional.

“I think that going into tomorrow’s practice, everyone’s just going to be even more determined, yeah that feeling was not fun, yeah losing at home.” Brooke Van Sickle told reporters. “I mean we made it this far like we proved it, getting in the tournament, we earned our spot and now it’s just like we’re like underdogs and like we legitimately have nothing to lose, let’s just go out fighting and see what we can do.”

The ‘Bows earned an automatic birth into the tourney after taking the Big West Conference title on Friday after a four set win over CSUN in Manoa.

Hawaii hoped to close out the regular season in style on Senior Night yesterday, but UH dropped the 5-set match against UC Santa Barbara — the only conference foe the Wahine have not been able to best this year.

Despite the loss, the team still has a lot more volleyball to play and they say that the bittersweet Senior night will serve as extra motivation for their championship push.

Oh yeah we are going dancing to the natty, despite tonight’s outcome, it’s not over.” Skyler Williams said following Saturday’s loss. “Were going to use this as fuel, you know I mean last time when we took an L it was a scary team that came back, sweeping teams so i’m really excited for whats to come next for us.”

Santa Barbar, the team that has become Hawaii’s kryptonite, was not given one of the at-large bids, so a potential third meeting between the ‘Bows and the Gauchos is off the table

UH takes on the Bulldogs on December 3rd — game time will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pandemic has changed the way we shop. And some of those shopping habits could stick around...
A popular Hawaii retailer ditches the brick-and-mortar storefront — and more could follow
Two men were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash in Kailua early Saturday.
2 injured, including 1 critically, in single-vehicle crash in Kailua
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
2 arrested, 1 suspect sought after violent robbery of elderly victim in Chinatown
Falling coconut sends Hanauma Bay lifeguard to hospital in serious condition
To combat no-shows, city will demand payment for Hanauma Bay reservations in advance
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
City worker dies after getting trapped in tank at wastewater treatment plant

Latest News

Despite Senior night loss, Wahine volleyball heads to NCAA tournament to face Mississippi State
Despite Senior night loss, Wahine volleyball heads to NCAA tournament to face Mississippi State
The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell to Gonzaga 68-49 in the final game of the...
UH women’s basketball closes Rainbow Wahine Showdown with loss to Gonzaga
‘Bows football reclaim Paniolo Trophy in 38-14 victory over Wyoming
‘Bows football reclaim Paniolo Trophy in 38-14 victory over Wyoming
The Paniolo Trophy is coming back to the islands.
‘Bows football reclaim Paniolo Trophy in 38-14 victory over Wyoming