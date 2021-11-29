Despite Senior night loss, Wahine volleyball heads to NCAA tournament to face Mississippi State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite their Senior night loss to UC Santa Barbara, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team found out who they’ll be facing in the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament.

The ‘Bows enter the dance and are heading to Washington set to face Mississippi State in Seattle Regional.

“I think that going into tomorrow’s practice, everyone’s just going to be even more determined, yeah that feeling was not fun, yeah losing at home.” Brooke Van Sickle told reporters. “I mean we made it this far like we proved it, getting in the tournament, we earned our spot and now it’s just like we’re like underdogs and like we legitimately have nothing to lose, let’s just go out fighting and see what we can do.”

The ‘Bows earned an automatic birth into the tourney after taking the Big West Conference title on Friday after a four set win over CSUN in Manoa.

Hawaii hoped to close out the regular season in style on Senior Night yesterday, but UH dropped the 5-set match against UC Santa Barbara — the only conference foe the Wahine have not been able to best this year.

Despite the loss, the team still has a lot more volleyball to play and they say that the bittersweet Senior night will serve as extra motivation for their championship push.

Oh yeah we are going dancing to the natty, despite tonight’s outcome, it’s not over.” Skyler Williams said following Saturday’s loss. “Were going to use this as fuel, you know I mean last time when we took an L it was a scary team that came back, sweeping teams so i’m really excited for whats to come next for us.”

Santa Barbar, the team that has become Hawaii’s kryptonite, was not given one of the at-large bids, so a potential third meeting between the ‘Bows and the Gauchos is off the table

UH takes on the Bulldogs on December 3rd — game time will be announced at a later date.

