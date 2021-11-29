Tributes
Couple charged with murdering 6-year-old Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua expected to enter plea in court

Isaac and Lehua Kalua made their first appearance in court this month for the murder of their...
Isaac and Lehua Kalua made their first appearance in court this month for the murder of their adoptive daughter.(pool video)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:10 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Waimanalo couple accused of killing a 6-year old girl they fostered then adopted are scheduled to be back in court on Monday.

A preliminary hearing is expected for Isaac and Lehua Kalua to enter a plea for the charges they face.

The couple has been indicted in the murder of Isabella “Ariel” Kalua.

Authorities said the girl was abused for months and kept in a dog cage before she died.

‘A clear red flag’: Records show adoptive parents previously investigated for suspected abuse

According to court records, she died with duct tape over her nose and mouth.

Police believe she was murdered a month before she was reported missing.

Isaac and Lehua Kalua face an enhanced sentence of life without parole since Ariel was under 8 years old when she died.

