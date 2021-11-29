Couple charged with murdering 6-year-old Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua expected to enter plea in court
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:10 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Waimanalo couple accused of killing a 6-year old girl they fostered then adopted are scheduled to be back in court on Monday.
A preliminary hearing is expected for Isaac and Lehua Kalua to enter a plea for the charges they face.
The couple has been indicted in the murder of Isabella “Ariel” Kalua.
Authorities said the girl was abused for months and kept in a dog cage before she died.
According to court records, she died with duct tape over her nose and mouth.
Police believe she was murdered a month before she was reported missing.
Isaac and Lehua Kalua face an enhanced sentence of life without parole since Ariel was under 8 years old when she died.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.