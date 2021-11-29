Tributes
Attorney draws fire for job ad with this preference: ‘Mainlanders who have relocated’

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:16 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attorney is drawing fire for a job posting on Maui that says he prefers to “hire mainlanders who have relocated,” according to a Civil Beat report.

Trial lawyer Johnny Brown posted the ad seeking a case manager on Craigslist. The ad drew swift criticism from several Twitter users, one of whom said she flagged it as discriminatory.

Brown pushed back against that claim, saying he’s had trouble finding people to fill positions who are from Hawaii.

“It’s not like I’m against the culture in some way but I guess that, I guess they call it the Protestant work ethic, to be frank about it,” he told Civil Beat.

“I work 60 hours a week and I can’t find anybody that will keep up with me.”

Legal onlookers say employment law prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of race, sex, age and other protected classes. But they noted where you’re from isn’t on the list.

For more on the debate and insight from legal experts, head to the Civil Beat piece.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

