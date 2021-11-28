Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

By WCCO Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:57 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) - A 13-year-old boy could face manslaughter charges after police say he shot and killed his 5-year-old relative on Thanksgiving while making a social media video.

Police say just after 10 p.m. Thursday, a 13-year-old boy accidentally shot his 5-year-old relative during a family gathering in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. First responders tried to save the younger boy, but he died at the home.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that at some point about 4 or 5 youth had located a rifle at the home, started using that rifle out in the garage to do some sort of social media-type video,” Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley said.

Police say adults were home at the time of the shooting. Who was supervising the children and how they accessed the rifle are now focal points in the investigation.

“This is a very unfortunate accident that requires a very detailed investigation, which is ongoing right now,” Bruley said.

Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody and could face manslaughter charges. The gun owner could also face criminal charges pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Lock them [firearms] up and lock the ammo up separate. We, as adults, it’s our obligation to make sure that they [children] don’t have access to them,” Bruley said.

A neighbor with small kids says she feels for the victim’s family but also the 13-year-old, whose life is now forever changed.

“I’m sure it’s an accident, you know. I’m sure he’s freaking out. He’s only a kid. So now, he’s losing his life, and the 5-year-old lost his life,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
City worker dies after getting trapped in tank at wastewater treatment plant
The pandemic has changed the way we shop. And some of those shopping habits could stick around...
A popular Hawaii retailer ditches the brick-and-mortar storefront — and more could follow
Dozens of firefighters continue to battle stubborn wildfire above Kalihi
After nearly 24 hours, wildfire in Kalihi declared 100% contained
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
The Haleiwa Challenger is the first big surf compeition on the North Shore since the pandemic...
On Oahu’s North Shore, surf competitions are back ... and so are the crowds

Latest News

Dozens of firefighters continue to battle stubborn wildfire above Kalihi
After nearly 24 hours, wildfire in Kalihi declared 100% contained
Police say the 13-year-old suspect could face manslaughter charges. The gun owner could also...
Teen fatally shot 5-year-old while making social media video, police say
Police say two teenagers in Nashville were killed after two armed men entered the family's...
2 teens killed, 4 family members wounded in robbery attempt in Nashville
Small Business Saturday shoppers outside of Designer Rumi Murakami.
Despite continued uncertainty, Hawaii’s small businesses optimistic about economic rebound