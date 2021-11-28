Tributes
Stronger trades returning, with more showers to follow

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:08 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Light winds and mostly dry conditions are expected through Sunday afternoon. That’s when trade winds are expected to rapidly intensify, becoming locally strong by Sunday night. Showers will also increase for windward and mauka areas as a sharp trough develops east of the islands, enhancing incoming moisture and adding instability.

For Monday, the trough will weaken a bit and move toward the islands. Conditions could become interesting, especially on Hawaii island, where isolated thunderstorms may be possible Monday afternoon. There’s also a chance for strong winds and a mix of rain and snow for summit areas, although temperatures probably won’t be cold enough to allow the any snow to stick for long.

Looking further ahead, wetter conditions will be possible for midweek with more windward showers. Trade winds will diminish near the end of the week as a strong low pressure system is forecast to set up shop to the north to the islands, bringing an elevated threat of more widespread rain Friday into the weekend. Not 100% sure on this, but stay tuned.

In surf, a reinforcing northwest swell will fill in Sunday and peak Sunday night before gradually lowering Monday and Tuesday. This will bring waves just a few feet below the 15-foot high surf advisory threshold. A very large but short period north-northwest swell is possible Friday. South shores will remain very small, while east shore surf will build slightly as trade winds increase upwind of the islands.

Winds could become locally strong by late Sunday afternoon.
Breezy trades returning

Winds could become locally strong by late Sunday afternoon.
