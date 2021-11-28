State reports 3 additional COVID deaths; 169 cases also added

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department added 3 COVID-related fatalities Sunday, pushing Hawaii’s death toll to 1,018 during the pandemic.

169 new infections were also reported.

State officials said Friday they expected delayed cases from earlier this week to be reported over the weekend.

It is not immediately clear if any of Sunday’s numbers are a result of clearing a backlog.

The statewide total number of cases during the pandemic has also reached 87,514.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,413 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

107 were on Oahu

22 on Hawaii Island

10 on Kauai

10 on Maui

Twenty residents were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.5% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 85.4% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.