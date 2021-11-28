2 injured, including 1 critically, in single-vehicle crash in Kailua
Published: Nov. 27, 2021
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash in Kailua early Saturday.
The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. on Kailua Road.
When paramedic units arrived on scene they found a truck that had rolled over, ejecting both occupants.
A man between 30 and 40 years old was listed in critical condition after the crash.
A second man in his mid-30s was seriously injured.
Police are investigating the crash to determine if speed or alcohol were factors.
