2 injured, including 1 critically, in single-vehicle crash in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash in Kailua early Saturday.

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. on Kailua Road.

When paramedic units arrived on scene they found a truck that had rolled over, ejecting both occupants.

A man between 30 and 40 years old was listed in critical condition after the crash.

A second man in his mid-30s was seriously injured.

Police are investigating the crash to determine if speed or alcohol were factors.

