Firefighters investigating cause of house fire in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire in Kaimuki on Saturday morning.

Firefighters got a 911 call about the blaze at a home on 11th Avenue just before noon.

Some 39 personnel responded to find heavy smoke pouring from the front of the single-story home.

Firefighters were able to confirm that all occupants of the home had safely evacuated. There were no injuries.

The fire was declared extinguished by 12:18 p.m.

