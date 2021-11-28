Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Firefighters investigating cause of house fire in Kaimuki

HFD
HFD(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:45 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire in Kaimuki on Saturday morning.

Firefighters got a 911 call about the blaze at a home on 11th Avenue just before noon.

Some 39 personnel responded to find heavy smoke pouring from the front of the single-story home.

Firefighters were able to confirm that all occupants of the home had safely evacuated. There were no injuries.

The fire was declared extinguished by 12:18 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
City worker dies after getting trapped in tank at wastewater treatment plant
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Dozens of firefighters continue to battle stubborn wildfire above Kalihi
Firefighters continue to battle stubborn wildfire in Kalihi
The pandemic has changed the way we shop. And some of those shopping habits could stick around...
A popular Hawaii retailer ditches the brick-and-mortar storefront — and more could follow
Her family is hoping a bone marrow donor will emerge and help save her life.
Family of Kauai infant battling aggressive cancer seeks bone marrow donor

Latest News

On Oahu’s North Shore, surf competitions are back ... and so are the crowds
On Oahu’s North Shore, surf competitions are back ... and so are the crowds
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
2 arrested, 1 suspect sought after violent robbery of elderly victim in Chinatown
Two men were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash in Kailua early Saturday.
2 injured, including 1 critically, in single-vehicle crash in Kailua
The pandemic has changed the way we shop. And some of those shopping habits could stick around...
A popular Hawaii retailer ditches the brick-and-mortar storefront — and more could follow