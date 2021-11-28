Firefighters investigating cause of house fire in Kaimuki
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:45 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire in Kaimuki on Saturday morning.
Firefighters got a 911 call about the blaze at a home on 11th Avenue just before noon.
Some 39 personnel responded to find heavy smoke pouring from the front of the single-story home.
Firefighters were able to confirm that all occupants of the home had safely evacuated. There were no injuries.
The fire was declared extinguished by 12:18 p.m.
