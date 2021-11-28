Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

To combat no-shows, city will demand payment for Hanauma Bay reservations in advance

Falling coconut sends Hanauma Bay lifeguard to hospital in serious condition
Falling coconut sends Hanauma Bay lifeguard to hospital in serious condition
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:02 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beginning Wednesday, non-residents will have to submit payment online when they make a reservation at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve.

The city announced the change Saturday, saying it’s meant to address the number of visitors who secure a reservation but then never show up.

The online reservation system was launched in April in a bid to limit the number of visitors to the preserve.

“When we first launched the online reservation system in April, one of the first things we noticed were ‘no shows,” said Parks Director Laura Thielen.

“Not only did they take away a spot from another visitor, but it also resulted in the potential lost revenue if that reservation was made by a malahini visitor.”

Non-residents must pay $25 per person to reserve a spot at Hanauma Bay.

Entrance for non-residents, active duty military members and children 12 and under remains free.

Parking fees will continue to be collected on site. They are $1 for Hawaii residents and $3 per vehicle for everyone else.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
City worker dies after getting trapped in tank at wastewater treatment plant
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
The pandemic has changed the way we shop. And some of those shopping habits could stick around...
A popular Hawaii retailer ditches the brick-and-mortar storefront — and more could follow
Dozens of firefighters continue to battle stubborn wildfire above Kalihi
Firefighters continue to battle stubborn wildfire in Kalihi
Her family is hoping a bone marrow donor will emerge and help save her life.
Family of Kauai infant battling aggressive cancer seeks bone marrow donor

Latest News

On Oahu’s North Shore, surf competitions are back ... and so are the crowds
On Oahu’s North Shore, surf competitions are back ... and so are the crowds
HFD
Firefighters investigating cause of house fire in Kaimuki
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
2 arrested, 1 suspect sought after violent robbery of elderly victim in Chinatown
Two men were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash in Kailua early Saturday.
2 injured, including 1 critically, in single-vehicle crash in Kailua