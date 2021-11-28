To combat no-shows, city will demand payment for Hanauma Bay reservations in advance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beginning Wednesday, non-residents will have to submit payment online when they make a reservation at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve.

The city announced the change Saturday, saying it’s meant to address the number of visitors who secure a reservation but then never show up.

The online reservation system was launched in April in a bid to limit the number of visitors to the preserve.

“When we first launched the online reservation system in April, one of the first things we noticed were ‘no shows,” said Parks Director Laura Thielen.

“Not only did they take away a spot from another visitor, but it also resulted in the potential lost revenue if that reservation was made by a malahini visitor.”

Non-residents must pay $25 per person to reserve a spot at Hanauma Bay.

Entrance for non-residents, active duty military members and children 12 and under remains free.

Parking fees will continue to be collected on site. They are $1 for Hawaii residents and $3 per vehicle for everyone else.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.