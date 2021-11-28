‘Bows football reclaim Paniolo Trophy in 38-14 victory over Wyoming

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coming off their first 50-point performance in two years last weekend against Colorado state in Manoa, the Rainbow Warriors offensive onslaught continued today in Wyoming.

Hawaii dismantled the Cowboys, 38-14 to snag their first win in Laramie since 1991.

Tempurartures at kick off were in the 40′s, but the ‘Bows started red hot.

On their first drive of the game, Chevan Cordeiro and company marched into Cowboy territory with Cordeiro calling his own number for an 8-yard scamper into the end zone to take the early 7-0 lead.

After a missed field goal by the Cowboys on their opening drive, UH got the ball back and again marched down the field to make it a 14-to nothing affair off of Calvin Turner’s 2-yard TD run.

The Warrior stampede continued in the second quarter, Cordeiro finds a wide open Steven Fiso for a 19-yard score —21-0 Hawaii.

Kicker Matthew shipley also got in on the scoring with a 25-yard field goal before the Pokes would finally find pay dirt with a little over a minute left in the half.

Just before the two teams headed into their locker rooms for the half, Cordeiro connects with wide receiver Jared Smart for a 50-yard hail mary pass, Hawaii with a dominant 31-7 lead at the break.

Coming out of the Half, Wyoming got a bit of a momentum shift after they intercepted Cordeiro in the redzone to get the ball back and score on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Levi Williams to Isaiah Neyor to cut Hawaii’s lead 31-14.

From there it was a scoreless second half with the pokes not able to capitalize on multiple opportunities to claw their way back into the game before the ‘Bows but the game on ice.

Cordeiro connects with Fiso again, the tight end found wide open and walks into the endzone, Cordeiro calls game — final score from Laramie 38-14.

The Paniolo Trophy is coming back to the islands.

With the win, Hawaii is technically bowl game eligible, but they’ll need help from other teams who are also looking for an invite.

The school should know by tomorrow if the ‘Bows will go bowling.

