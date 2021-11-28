2 arrested, 1 suspect sought after violent robbery of elderly victim in Chinatown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police arrested a 34-year-old man and 17-year-old girl on Friday afternoon following a violent daytime robbery in Chinatown. A third suspect, meanwhile, is still at large.

The incident happened about 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Police said three suspects demanded money from a 69-year-old man.

When the victim refused, the 34-year-old man allegedly punched the victim in the face. The man and the girl then held down the victim, police said, as a third suspect also punched him and took his wallet.

All three suspects fled on foot, but police were able to arrest the man and girl about an hour later.

The whereabouts of the third suspect is unknown.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.