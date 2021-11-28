Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

2 arrested, 1 suspect sought after violent robbery of elderly victim in Chinatown

Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE(Archive)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:28 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police arrested a 34-year-old man and 17-year-old girl on Friday afternoon following a violent daytime robbery in Chinatown. A third suspect, meanwhile, is still at large.

The incident happened about 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Police said three suspects demanded money from a 69-year-old man.

When the victim refused, the 34-year-old man allegedly punched the victim in the face. The man and the girl then held down the victim, police said, as a third suspect also punched him and took his wallet.

All three suspects fled on foot, but police were able to arrest the man and girl about an hour later.

The whereabouts of the third suspect is unknown.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
City worker dies after getting trapped in tank at wastewater treatment plant
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Dozens of firefighters continue to battle stubborn wildfire above Kalihi
Firefighters continue to battle stubborn wildfire in Kalihi
The pandemic has changed the way we shop. And some of those shopping habits could stick around...
A popular Hawaii retailer ditches the brick-and-mortar storefront — and more could follow
Her family is hoping a bone marrow donor will emerge and help save her life.
Family of Kauai infant battling aggressive cancer seeks bone marrow donor

Latest News

On Oahu’s North Shore, surf competitions are back ... and so are the crowds
On Oahu’s North Shore, surf competitions are back ... and so are the crowds
HFD
Firefighters investigating cause of house fire in Kaimuki
Two men were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash in Kailua early Saturday.
2 injured, including 1 critically, in single-vehicle crash in Kailua
The pandemic has changed the way we shop. And some of those shopping habits could stick around...
A popular Hawaii retailer ditches the brick-and-mortar storefront — and more could follow