UH women's basketball opens Rainbow Wahine Showdown with win over Eastern Illinois

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:03 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team took down Eastern Illinois, 71-50 to open the 2021 Rainbow Wahine Showdown on Friday.

The Wahine move to 2-3 on the young season, hosting their second tournament in two weeks.

Senior Amy Atwell scored a game-high 16 points for UH, while Nnenna Orji collected a double-double for 10 points and 10 rebounds in her first start for the Wahine.

Hawaii continues the Rainbow Wahine Showdown on Saturday with a game against Utah — tip off set for 2:30 p.m. Hawaii time at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

