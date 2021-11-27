TRAFFIC ALERT: Major resurfacing project to disrupt traffic on Ala Moana Boulevard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drivers beware: Major resurfacing work on Ala Moana Boulevard through mid-January could disrupt your travel plans.

The state Department of Transportation said starting Monday, crews will close one direction of Ala Moana Boulevard nightly (from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.) for resurfacing work.

There will be a holiday break, however, between Dec. 17 and Jan. 4.

Here’s the work schedule:

From Monday through Dec. 2, crews will close the eastbound direction of Ala Moana Boulevard nightly between Queen and Kamakee streets.

The westbound direction of the roadway between Kamakee Street and Ward Avenue will be closed nightly from Dec. 5 to Dec. 17.

And from Jan. 4 to Jan. 14, the eastbound direction between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street will be closed nightly.

Officials said a contraflow will ensure traffic continues to flow in both directions.

But drivers are advised to avoid the area if they’re able to.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.