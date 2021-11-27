Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major resurfacing project to disrupt traffic on Ala Moana Boulevard

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:27 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drivers beware: Major resurfacing work on Ala Moana Boulevard through mid-January could disrupt your travel plans.

The state Department of Transportation said starting Monday, crews will close one direction of Ala Moana Boulevard nightly (from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.) for resurfacing work.

There will be a holiday break, however, between Dec. 17 and Jan. 4.

Here’s the work schedule:

  • From Monday through Dec. 2, crews will close the eastbound direction of Ala Moana Boulevard nightly between Queen and Kamakee streets.
  • The westbound direction of the roadway between Kamakee Street and Ward Avenue will be closed nightly from Dec. 5 to Dec. 17.
  • And from Jan. 4 to Jan. 14, the eastbound direction between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street will be closed nightly.

Officials said a contraflow will ensure traffic continues to flow in both directions.

But drivers are advised to avoid the area if they’re able to.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
String of violent crimes in state’s no. 1 tourist destination puts many on edge
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Anthony Shipp, President and CEO of M.Dyer Global says pandemic pivoting is the key to moving...
In bad news for consumers and businesses alike, experts say shipping crisis likely to drag on
Consumers alleged that a local moving company dumped their belongings in storage facilities.
Customers allege moving company scam is forcing them to pay up to get their household goods back
Isaac's case worker says he would benefit from having more furniture in his new apartment.
Adopt A Family 2021: After overcoming so much, he just needs a little hand up

Latest News

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a wildfire in Kalihi.
Crews continue to battle fast-moving brush fire in Kalihi
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
City worker dies after getting trapped in tank at wastewater treatment plant
Customers wake up early to catch the best deals for Black Friday shopping.
Pandemic’s second Black Friday in Hawaii sees short lines but plenty of deals
Former Montgomery County, Md. Police Chief Charles Moose speaks to the media in 2003. (AP...
Chief who helped catch ‘Beltway Snipers,’ served with HPD dies at 68