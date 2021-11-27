Rainbow Warriors football closes out regular season on the road against Wyoming

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two weeks ago, the Rainbow Warriors bowl game dreams seemingly slipped away from them.

However, with a win against Colorado state and other losses in the Mountain West, Hawaii has re-entered the conversation for a potential bowl berth, but first they’ll need to get the job done in Laramie.

“Bottom line is that we got to go win.” Head coach Todd Graham told reporters. “You know, everything comes down to this game, want an opportunity to play another one, you got to win on the road in Wyoming.”

UH is coming off of a 50-point performance against the Rams last weekend in Manoa, now looking towards their season finale against the Cowboys, but it wont be easy.

UW is coming off of a 44-17 win over Utah State and historically the ‘Bows have not been able to find success in Laramie — the last win in “Big Wyoming” coming in 1991.

“Very good team, they played their best game.” Graham said. “You know, they kind of had the same struggles, not being able to score points, things like that and then they broke out against Utah State, Big Time.”

Hawaii is also playing to reclaim the Paniolo Trophy, which they lost last season in a 31-7 smack down.

The ‘Bows are currently not in possession of any of the four trophies they play for, so this is their last chance to restock their trophy case.

“I mean, this is our redemption game from last year.” Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro said. “We lost all our trophies and we really need this one so were really working hard on it and we just got to execute and perform on Saturday and get the trophy back.”

If UH wins on Saturday, they will finish with a 6-7 record and a potential opportunity to get into a bowl game if there aren’t enough eligible teams.

“We’re very excited for that.” Linebacker Darius Muasau said. “Just another opportunity for the boys, so this is obviously a big game for us., if we win this game, we get to play in another game and that’s just another opportunity to give to our seniors.”

Kick off is set for 10:00 a.m. Hawaii time — the game is available on Spectrum Pay-Per-View.

