Rainbow Warriors basketball falls to South Alabama in Las Vegas Classic final
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:54 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell to South Alabama, 72-69 Friday afternoon in the Las Vegas Classic final.
The ‘Bows fall to 3-2, going an even 1-1 in the Vegas Classic after a semifinal win over Illinois Chicago on Thursday.
Hawaii’s Junior Madut led the way for the Warriors with a team-high 18 points, while Mate Colina recorded a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.
UH stays on the continent to face Santa Clara on Tuesday — tip off is set for 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
