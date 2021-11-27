Tributes
Rainbow Wahine volleyball secures Big West Conference title with win over CSUN

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team secured their second-straight Big West...
The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team secured their second-straight Big West Conference title with a four-set victory over Cal State Northridge.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team secured their second-straight Big West Conference title with a four-set victory over Cal State Northridge.

The ‘Bows downed the Matadors 23-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-12 to move to 21-6 overall and 18-1 in the Big West.

With the win, Hawaii also gets an automatic berth into the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament — their 28th-straight tournament appearance.

Leading the way for UH was Amber Igiede with a match-high 16 kills, while senior Brooke Van Sickle notched 14 kills and 12 digs.

Setter Kate Lang added 11 digs and a match-high 43 assists.

Hawaii wraps up the regular season on Saturday as they take on UC Santa Barbara — the program will also honor departing seniors Van Sickle, Skyler Williams and Janelle Gong.

First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

