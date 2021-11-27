Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Off-and-on trade winds, with more showers on the horizon

Winds are light for Saturday, but much stronger winds are expected by late Sunday.
Winds are light for Saturday, but much stronger winds are expected by late Sunday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:30 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winds will be light through early Sunday. Weather will be generally dry, except for portions of Oahu, where light trade winds have converged with the lighter wind flow to create an area of scattered showers that is slowly moving westward. Kauai will likely get an increase in windward showers overnight.

Conditions will change rapidly late Sunday as trade winds return and strengthen. More showers will be possible as a sharp trough develops and enhances incoming moisture to the east of the state, while a closed Kona low forms to the northwest.

Looking even further ahead, Hawaii island summits could be in for windy and possibly showy conditions around the middle to latter part of next week. The forecast models are also predicting more active showers near the end of the coming week. Stay tuned.

In surf, the northwest swell has fallen below high surf advisory levels, but a reinforcing swell is expected to bring waves close to the 15-foot advisory threshold late Sunday into Monday for north and west shores. Surf along south facing shores will be relatively flat through the weekend, with small waves for east shores due to the lighter winds.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
City worker dies after getting trapped in tank at wastewater treatment plant
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Dozens of firefighters continue to battle stubborn wildfire above Kalihi
Dozens of firefighters continue to battle stubborn wildfire above Kalihi
Her family is hoping a bone marrow donor will emerge and help save her life.
Family of Kauai infant battling aggressive cancer seeks bone marrow donor
The statewide total number of cases during the pandemic has reached 87,210.
Hawaii reports 27 new COVID cases; 1 additional fatality

Latest News

Friday's Forecast
Forecast: More pleasant weather - envy of the nation with beautiful beach days for Saturday
Beautiful holiday weekend
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Jen Robbins
Forecast: More of the best weather on the planet ahead
Forecast: More of the best weather on the planet ahead
Happy Thanksgiving!
Forecast: Beautiful weather to hold through Thanksgiving - Weather we can truly be grateful for this holiday!