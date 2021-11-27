Off-and-on trade winds, with more showers on the horizon

Winds will be light through early Sunday. Weather will be generally dry, except for portions of Oahu, where light trade winds have converged with the lighter wind flow to create an area of scattered showers that is slowly moving westward. Kauai will likely get an increase in windward showers overnight.

Conditions will change rapidly late Sunday as trade winds return and strengthen. More showers will be possible as a sharp trough develops and enhances incoming moisture to the east of the state, while a closed Kona low forms to the northwest.

Looking even further ahead, Hawaii island summits could be in for windy and possibly showy conditions around the middle to latter part of next week. The forecast models are also predicting more active showers near the end of the coming week. Stay tuned.

In surf, the northwest swell has fallen below high surf advisory levels, but a reinforcing swell is expected to bring waves close to the 15-foot advisory threshold late Sunday into Monday for north and west shores. Surf along south facing shores will be relatively flat through the weekend, with small waves for east shores due to the lighter winds.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.