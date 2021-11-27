Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Nashville police: 3 dead, 4 wounded in apartment shooting

Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others...
Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others wounded.(WSMV via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:19 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others wounded.

Authorities say the shooting occurred Friday night in an apartment in Nashville.

Three young men were pronounced dead at the scene and four other people sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and two guns have been recovered.

Authorities had no initial word on suspects.

The names and ages of the victims were not immediately released and the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
City worker dies after getting trapped in tank at wastewater treatment plant
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Dozens of firefighters continue to battle stubborn wildfire above Kalihi
Firefighters continue to battle stubborn wildfire in Kalihi
The pandemic has changed the way we shop. And some of those shopping habits could stick around...
A popular Hawaii retailer ditches the brick-and-mortar storefront — and more could follow
Her family is hoping a bone marrow donor will emerge and help save her life.
Family of Kauai infant battling aggressive cancer seeks bone marrow donor

Latest News

On Oahu’s North Shore, surf competitions are back ... and so are the crowds
On Oahu’s North Shore, surf competitions are back ... and so are the crowds
Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.
1 injured in Black Friday shooting at Washington state mall
Dozens of firefighters continue to battle stubborn wildfire above Kalihi
Firefighters continue to battle stubborn wildfire in Kalihi
The Haleiwa Challenger is the first big surf compeition on the North Shore since the pandemic...
On Oahu’s North Shore, surf competitions are back ... and so are the crowds