Hawaii reports 135 new COVID cases; 1,359 infections statewide in last 2 weeks

The statewide total number of cases during the pandemic has reached 87,210.
The statewide total number of cases during the pandemic has reached 87,210.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department reported 135 new COVID infections on Saturday.

State officials said Friday they expected delayed cases from earlier this week to be reported over the weekend.

It is not immediately clear if any of Saturday’s numbers are a result of clearing a backlog.

Meanwhile, Hawaii did not report any additional COVID-related fatalities.

The state’s death toll from the virus remains at 1,015.

The statewide total number of cases during the pandemic has also reached 87,345.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,359 cases detected.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

  • 60 were on Oahu
  • 23 on Hawaii Island
  • 27 on Kauai
  • 22 on Maui

Three residents were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.5% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 85.4% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

