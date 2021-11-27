Hawaii reports 135 new COVID cases; 1,359 infections statewide in last 2 weeks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department reported 135 new COVID infections on Saturday.

State officials said Friday they expected delayed cases from earlier this week to be reported over the weekend.

It is not immediately clear if any of Saturday’s numbers are a result of clearing a backlog.

Meanwhile, Hawaii did not report any additional COVID-related fatalities.

The state’s death toll from the virus remains at 1,015.

The statewide total number of cases during the pandemic has also reached 87,345.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,359 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

60 were on Oahu

23 on Hawaii Island

27 on Kauai

22 on Maui

Three residents were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.5% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 85.4% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.