City worker dies after getting trapped in tank at wastewater treatment plant

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:48 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A city worker died Friday after getting trapped in a tank at the Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant in Ewa Beach.

The facility treats wastewater for use on things like irrigation and in cooling towers.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they were called to the scene about 10 a.m. Firefighters were able to retrieve the city employee. The Office of the Medical Examiner was subsequently called to the scene.

In a statement, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi expressed his condolences to the family and said the city “mourns the loss of our dedicated city employee.”

The city declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

The Honolulu Police Department has classified the case an unattended death.

