Chief who helped catch ‘Beltway Snipers,’ served with HPD dies at 68

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Honolulu police officer who was better known as the man who helped end a string of deadly sniper attacks in Washington, D.C. and Maryland has died.

Charles Moose died on Thanksgiving, according to his son. He was 68.

In 2002, Moose was chief of the Montgomery County Police Department when two men known as the “Beltway Snipers” executed a series of coordinated shootings. They killed 10 before they were caught.

Four years after the ending the attacks, Moose came out of retirement, moved to Hawaii and graduated from HPD’s recruit academy. “I hope to bring experience, inside perspective, help co-workers. Certainly, I’ll take away more than I can bring,” he said, at the time.

“I’m hopefully just going to work the street and do patrol for the Honolulu Police Department.”

Moose resigned from HPD in May 2008 ad moved to Florida.

