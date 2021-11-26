Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Warriors basketball advance to Vegas Classic final in Eran Ganot’s 100th win

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team feasted on Thanksgiving, downing Illinois...
The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team feasted on Thanksgiving, downing Illinois Chicago 88-80 in the Las Vegas Classic.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:13 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team feasted on Thanksgiving, downing Illinois Chicago 88-80 in the Las Vegas Classic.

the win advances the ‘Bows to the Vegas Classic finals, while also marking a major milestone for head coach Eran Ganot.

The seventh year head man notching his 100th win of his UH career.

Big man Mate Colina led the way for the Warriors on the ninth island, getting a game-high 23 points and seven rebounds.

Hawaii improves to 3-1 on the season and is now set to meet South Alabama in the Championship game on Friday at 1:00 p.m. HST.

The game will have a live play-by-play on ESPN Honolulu.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For years, Bob Jones was the face of KGMB 9 News in Honolulu, Hawaii.
‘An old school newsman’: Longtime journalist, KGMB 9 anchor Bob Jones dies at age 85
Kashif Kirkland' bail is set at $1 million.
Man accused of shooting 2 people in Honolulu indicted for attempted murder
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
String of violent crimes in state’s no. 1 tourist destination puts many on edge
It happened just before sunset Saturday evening not long after the family parked at the Pali...
Thieves steal valuable medication from a teen on a ‘Make-A-Wish’ trip in Hawaii
Flowers and teddy bears serve as a memorial on the fence of the Kalua home / file image
‘A clear red flag’: Records show adoptive parents previously investigated for suspected abuse

Latest News

Eddie Aikau Contest in 2009 (FILE)
After being canceled last year, the ‘Eddie’ could go this winter if conditions permit
Champions through adversity, University Lab girls volleyball takes ILH Division II title
Champions through adversity, University Lab girls volleyball takes ILH Division II title
‘Bows stay in the islands to host Rainbow Wahine Showdown
‘Bows stay in the islands to host Rainbow Wahine Showdown
The University Laboratory girls volleyball team took home the 2021 ILH Division II Championship...
Champions through adversity, University Lab girls volleyball takes ILH Division II title