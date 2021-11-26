Warriors basketball advance to Vegas Classic final in Eran Ganot’s 100th win

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team feasted on Thanksgiving, downing Illinois Chicago 88-80 in the Las Vegas Classic.

the win advances the ‘Bows to the Vegas Classic finals, while also marking a major milestone for head coach Eran Ganot.

The seventh year head man notching his 100th win of his UH career.

Big man Mate Colina led the way for the Warriors on the ninth island, getting a game-high 23 points and seven rebounds.

Hawaii improves to 3-1 on the season and is now set to meet South Alabama in the Championship game on Friday at 1:00 p.m. HST.

The game will have a live play-by-play on ESPN Honolulu.

