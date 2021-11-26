Tributes
Wahine volleyball sets sights on second consecutive Big West Title ahead of final homestand

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:58 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heading into the final homestand of the regular season, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball is in control of their own destiny.

Hawaii setting their sights on a second consecutive Big West Conference title and an automatic berth into the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament.

“We stayed disciplined and we worked hard throughout conference to get to where we are today, its a great feeling.” Senior Skyler Williams told reporters.

The ‘Bows are sitting at a league best 17-1 record, set to meet Cal State Northridge and UC Santa Barbara on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

A win against CSUN on Friday would lock up their Big West title.

“As long as we come out and we win these games, we know we’ll be able to go to the tournament.” Senior Brooke Van Sickle said. “Obviously, after that we don’t know whats going to happen, like where were going to be or anything, but yeah it’s definitely nice to know that we have complete control.”

Their current win streak actually coming after a loss to Santa Barbara, which according to head coach Robyn Ah Mow, couldn’t have come at a better time for the Wahine.

“I think after that loss and you know us just putting our heads together as a team, I think after that they changed you know the girls changed.” Coach Ah Mow said. “Their attitudes kind of changed coming into the gym.”

With a team more motivated than ever, the program will also honor seniors Brooke Van Sickle, Skyler Williams and Janelle Gong this weekend for all of their contributions during their time in Manoa.

“Honestly I have been mentally preparing since my freshman year for this moment and I don’t think i’ll ever be prepared.” Williams said. “I’m going to miss everything about being here in Hawaii.”

“It’s kind of crazy, I waited what six years for this to happen so it’s about time, but i’m definitely going to miss it a lot.” Van Sickle said. “The whole getting to play volleyball, the team aspect and everything.”

First serve against the matadors is set for Friday at 7:00 p.m. HST — the game will be televised on Spectrum OC16.

