Open House: Beautiful open home in Waipio Gentry and conveniently located home in Pearl City

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:00 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, pride of ownership is showcased in this beautiful home located in Waipio Gentry. This home features an open kitchen with granite countertops, a spacious living room with media projector and screen, and an office or study. The home offers a spacious walk-in shower in the master bedroom, split air conditioning, recessed lighting, crown molding, plantation shutters, and marble flooring. The home features an owned photovoltaic system, an outdoor putting green, and so much more! This one won’t last long, so schedule your private showing today!

Next up, freshly painted inside and out, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath single-level home is well situated in upper Pearl City just minutes from freeway access, bus lines, schools and shops. Enjoy the outdoors from your large covered patio and low maintenance, fully enclosed yard and features a gated entrance for added privacy. Living and kitchen area features vaulted ceilings with exposed beams. Bonus room in the back of home may be used as a Zoom room, home office, guest room or whatever you decide!

So, if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

