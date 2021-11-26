Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:33 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said hundreds of missing FedEx packages were thrown into a ravine.

Authorities said 300 to 400 boxes of packages were thrown off of the ravine, WBRC reported.

“There’s a river down by this area, and it was down the ravine, down towards the river. None of the packages made it to the river. The packages are, obviously, have not been there longer than one or two days,” Sheriff Mark Moon said.

Hundreds of FedEx packages were discovered thrown off a ravine in Alabama.
Hundreds of FedEx packages were discovered thrown off a ravine in Alabama.

FedEx crews arrived Thanksgiving morning to pick up the package, removing them all before 10:30 a.m.

The company said Thursday that they are committed to treating packages with care and are making sure the affected packages make it to their destinations as quickly as possible.

“In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are conducting a review of this situation and will take the appropriate action,” FedEx said.

One family who lives nearby is missing four packages, including an Xbox. The family said they work too hard for something this to happen.

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine

“It’s heartbreaking that someone would take advantage of people, when they’re supposed to be delivering kids toys to them for Christmas, and people don’t care and would just drop our hard-earned money ... thousands of dollars worth of things just off in a hole. I don’t see what kind of person can do that,” said Andrea Finchum, who is missing packages.

“The price of everything is going up, and we just sit here and work, work, work trying to take care of our families. And you get stuff like this and it’s kind of a slap in the face, that people don’t have the respect for other people’s goods. They just throw them off in a ditch somewhere,” Chris Finchum said.

Customers can track their packages by visiting http://fedex.com.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
String of violent crimes in state’s no. 1 tourist destination puts many on edge
Consumers alleged that a local moving company dumped their belongings in storage facilities.
Customers allege moving company scam is forcing them to pay up to get their household goods back
Anthony Shipp, President and CEO of M.Dyer Global says pandemic pivoting is the key to moving...
In bad news for consumers and businesses alike, experts say shipping crisis likely to drag on
FILE
Hawaii reports 77 new COVID cases; 6 additional fatalities
For years, Bob Jones was the face of KGMB 9 News in Honolulu, Hawaii.
‘An old school newsman’: Longtime journalist, KGMB 9 anchor Bob Jones dies at age 85

Latest News

Markets are reacting badly to news of a new COVID-19 variant. The Dow Jones Industrial average...
Stocks sink on news of new COVID-19 variant
Her family is hoping a bone marrow donor will emerge and help save her life.
Family of Kauai infant battling aggressive cancer seeks bone marrow donor
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
New COVID-19 variant emerges in Africa, stokes worldwide fears
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 26, 2021)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 26, 2021)