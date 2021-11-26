Tributes
Hawaii reports 27 new COVID cases; 1 additional fatality

The statewide total number of cases during the pandemic has reached 87,210.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department reported a partial count of 27 new COVID infections on Friday.

Officials said the low case count is the result of an interruption in the electronic laboratory reporting system earlier this week.

The state said cases not reported on Friday will be included over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Hawaii also reported one additional COVID-related fatality, pushing the death toll from the virus to 1,015.

The statewide total number of cases during the pandemic has also reached 87,210.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,318 cases detected.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Of the new infections reported Friday:

  • 4 were on Oahu
  • 2 on Hawaii Island
  • 1 on Kauai
  • 12 on Maui

Eight residents were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.5% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 85.4% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

