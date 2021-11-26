In bad news for consumers and businesses alike, experts say shipping crisis likely to drag on

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Anthony Shipp, president and CEO of M.Dyer Global, says he loves the logistics of shipping household goods.

But pandemic shutdowns, labor and material shortages, fewer trucks, chassis and more have led to a shipping gridlock that’s impacting Hawaii and the rest of the world.

“That massive amount of change happening in a short window of time, it’s finally catching up with us. We are feeling all of the pain,” said Shipp.

It’s seen by the armada of ships waiting to port in Los Angeles.

“That’s crazy. People waiting for their stuff. Who’s going to pay for all this stuff,” said BJ Octubre, operations department and dispatch for M. Dyer Global.

Shipp says they tried to reroute to Oakland, but that port had the same problems.

“This is probably the worst that I’ve ever seen it in my personal career,” said Shipp.

He expects delays and challenges for the long haul until mid 2022.

“I think we are definitely going to be seeing this through the springtime and maybe summer or late July. Early August, we’ll start to see things balance out,” he said.

Businesses are seeing increasing prices because of the shipping problems.

Shipp says his cost for a sheet of plywood went from $20 to up to $90 per sheet.

“All of it just starts to exponentially grow so that at the end of the day it goes right back to the customer,” said Shipp.

M. Dyer Global moves household goods for many military families and now some are moving their things extra early so the goods are arriving one to two months before the family does.

“The government is having to pay for this longer storage, too, which is a cost of the taxpayer,” said Shipp, adding it’s all about pandemic pivoting to keep moving forward and meet customers needs.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel. Things are going to get better. It’s just a matter of time and we just have to work through these things,” said Shipp.

So for now, he recommends packing some patience.

