Forecast: More of the best weather on the planet ahead

By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:19 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mainly dry conditions and easing winds are expected during the next couple days as a front approaches from the northeast. The front will merge with a developing trough northeast of the state Saturday night, allowing trade winds to return and strengthen to moderate levels Sunday through Tuesday. Trade wind showers are expected to increase in coverage and intensity early next week, with unsettled conditions and light winds returning for the middle of next week.

A reinforcing northwest swell will produce advisory level surf along north and west facing shores through Friday. This swell will peak late tonight into early Friday morning then steadily decline through Saturday. A moderate northwest swell is expected to fill in Sunday, then gradually decline during the first half of next week. This swell could get near the advisory threshold along north facing shores.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

