Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: More pleasant weather - envy of the nation with beautiful beach days for Saturday

Holiday weekend outlook
By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:15 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Weather we can be grateful for continues into the holiday week! So much beauty surrounding us! Mainly dry conditions and easing winds are expected during the next couple days as a front approaches from the northeast.

The front will merge with a developing trough northeast of the state Saturday night, allowing trade winds to return and strengthen to moderate levels Sunday through Tuesday.

Trade wind showers are expected to increase in coverage and intensity early next week, with unsettled conditions and light winds returning for the middle of next week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A reinforcing northwest swell will produce advisory level surf along north and west facing shores through Friday.

This swell has peaked early Friday morning then steadily decline through Saturday but more energy will be on the way.

A moderate northwest swell is expected to fill in Sunday, then gradually decline during the first half of next week. This swell could get near the advisory threshold along north facing shores. Then the end of next week an XL possibly warning level swell could be coming our way.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Thanksgiving Evening Forecast
Hawaii News Now - THANKSGIVING - Jen Robbins
Beautiful holiday weekend
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Jen Robbins

Most Read

Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
String of violent crimes in state’s no. 1 tourist destination puts many on edge
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Anthony Shipp, President and CEO of M.Dyer Global says pandemic pivoting is the key to moving...
In bad news for consumers and businesses alike, experts say shipping crisis likely to drag on
Consumers alleged that a local moving company dumped their belongings in storage facilities.
Customers allege moving company scam is forcing them to pay up to get their household goods back
Isaac's case worker says he would benefit from having more furniture in his new apartment.
Adopt A Family 2021: After overcoming so much, he just needs a little hand up

Latest News

Beautiful holiday weekend
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Jen Robbins
Forecast: More of the best weather on the planet ahead
Forecast: More of the best weather on the planet ahead
Happy Thanksgiving!
Forecast: Beautiful weather to hold through Thanksgiving - Weather we can truly be grateful for this holiday!
Thanksgiving Evening Forecast
Hawaii News Now - THANKSGIVING - Jen Robbins