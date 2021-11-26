Forecast: More pleasant weather - envy of the nation with beautiful beach days for Saturday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Weather we can be grateful for continues into the holiday week! So much beauty surrounding us! Mainly dry conditions and easing winds are expected during the next couple days as a front approaches from the northeast.

The front will merge with a developing trough northeast of the state Saturday night, allowing trade winds to return and strengthen to moderate levels Sunday through Tuesday.

Trade wind showers are expected to increase in coverage and intensity early next week, with unsettled conditions and light winds returning for the middle of next week.

A reinforcing northwest swell will produce advisory level surf along north and west facing shores through Friday.

This swell has peaked early Friday morning then steadily decline through Saturday but more energy will be on the way.

A moderate northwest swell is expected to fill in Sunday, then gradually decline during the first half of next week. This swell could get near the advisory threshold along north facing shores. Then the end of next week an XL possibly warning level swell could be coming our way.

