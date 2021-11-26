Family of Kauai infant battling aggressive cancer seeks bone marrow donor
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:25 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a Kauai infant battling an aggressive cancer is asking people to register as potential bone marrow donors.
Seeley Borges, who is only 8 weeks old, is currently being treated for acute myeloid leukemia on Oahu.
Her family is hoping a bone marrow donor will emerge and help save her life.
A donor drive will be held on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers’ main office in Kalihi Kai.
To register to be a potential donor, click here.
