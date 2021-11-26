Family of Kauai infant battling aggressive cancer seeks bone marrow donor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a Kauai infant battling an aggressive cancer is asking people to register as potential bone marrow donors.

Seeley Borges, who is only 8 weeks old, is currently being treated for acute myeloid leukemia on Oahu.

Her family is hoping a bone marrow donor will emerge and help save her life.

A donor drive will be held on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers’ main office in Kalihi Kai.

