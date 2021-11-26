Comedian Bill Maher to return to Oahu for annual New Year’s Eve show

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Comedian Bill Maher is coming back to Oahu for his annual New Year’s Eve Event.

Tickets are on sale now for his 10th annual comedy show at the Blaisdell Center.

He’ll be joined by Nikki Glaser and special guest Christopher Reid.

Audience members will need to wear a mask the whole time and be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID test taken with the previous 48 hours.

