Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Back from clinical trial, girl with brain tumor prepares to celebrate big milestone

By Ashley Nagaoka
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:33 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cheyleia Gomes, a 10-year-old girl who is battling an aggressive brain tumor, is back home on Oahu after taking part in a clinical trial in New York.

This is the first time Cheyleia has been home in six months.

Her mother, Rhianna Ramos, says her daughter’s experimental treatments were cut short because of health complications with another participant.

“It was really hard to swallow,” said Ramos. “You’re basically telling me to go home and if things happen, then things happen. Chey’s just a fighter. She’s not going to give up.”

Ramos says ending the trial at Columbia University Irving Medical Center was devastating.

She says the treatments have kept Cheyleia’s tumor stable, and she has seen small but significant improvements in her daughter since.

“She can move her arm, she can move her leg now. Just like that she started talking, she started sitting up, her eyes were opening. Just a lot of stuff that was big to us,” Ramos said.

Loved ones and supporters celebrated Cheyleia’s homecoming on Wednesday with signs and cheering. But even in the comfort of home, the unknown still weighs heavy.

“This morning (Chey) started crying and she was like, ‘I’m not ready to go to heaven.’ And I said, ‘Chey, it’s going to be OK,’” said Ramos.

Next month marks a very special milestone — Cheyleia’s 11th birthday.

It’s a date Ramos was told her daughter would never see. Cheyleia says her grandfather is planning a drive-by birthday celebration with motorcycles and big trucks.

Until then, the family says there is a lot to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving.

“My daughter is still here and she’s still fighting, and we’re all together for the holidays,” Ramos said.

Ramos says they’re trying to get into another clinical trial — this time in California. The family is still accepting donations to help cover medical expenses.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
String of violent crimes in state’s no. 1 tourist destination puts many on edge
For years, Bob Jones was the face of KGMB 9 News in Honolulu, Hawaii.
‘An old school newsman’: Longtime journalist, KGMB 9 anchor Bob Jones dies at age 85
Kashif Kirkland' bail is set at $1 million.
Man accused of shooting 2 people in Honolulu indicted for attempted murder
It happened just before sunset Saturday evening not long after the family parked at the Pali...
Thieves steal valuable medication from a teen on a ‘Make-A-Wish’ trip in Hawaii
Flowers and teddy bears serve as a memorial on the fence of the Kalua home / file image
‘A clear red flag’: Records show adoptive parents previously investigated for suspected abuse

Latest News

Happy Thanksgiving!
Forecast: Beautiful weather to hold through Thanksgiving - Weather we can truly be grateful for this holiday!
Eddie Aikau Contest in 2009 (FILE)
After being canceled last year, the ‘Eddie’ could go this winter if conditions permit
Anthony Shipp, President and CEO of M.Dyer Global says pandemic pivoting is the key to moving...
In bad news for consumers and businesses alike, experts say shipping crisis likely to drag on
Isaac's case worker says he would benefit from having more furniture in his new apartment.
Adopt A Family 2021: After overcoming so much, he just needs a little hand up