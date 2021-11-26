Tributes
Advertisement

After being canceled last year, the ‘Eddie’ could go this winter if conditions permit

Eddie Aikau Contest in 2009 (FILE)

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:12 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational for the 2021-2022 season could be held this winter if surf conditions permit, the Aikau family has announced.

The city said it had already approved permits for gathering.

The prestigious surf event at Waimea Bay was canceled last season because of the pandemic. The ‘Eddie’ is considered the premier event in the world of surfing.

The big-wave contest attracts surfers from around the globe to Oahu’s North Shore and celebrates the legacy of Eddie Aikau — the championship athlete and waterman.

But it’s only held if surf heights at Waimea Bay reach a consistent 20 feet.

The holding period for “The Eddie” will start Dec. 1 and run through late February.

Since the contest was launched in 1984, it’s been held nine times with the bay providing sufficient sized swells for the world-renowned contest. Past winners include Eddie’s brother Clyde Aikau, Kelly Slater, Greg Long, Bruce Irons and John John Florence.

This story will be updated.

