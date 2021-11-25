What the Tech: Donating a meal is easy with the ‘Share the Meal’ app

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are apps for games, music, social media, exercise, and more, but looking through the app stores how many apps do you see that make a difference in the world?

Share the Meal is an app for iPhones and Android devices that make it easy to make a food donation to help children in impoverished countries in the world.

The app, from the United Nations World Food Programme has been around for about 7 years and has already made a huge difference by providing daily meals to school children.

According to the app, it costs just 80-cents to provide a child with one meal and it asks people that when they sit down for their own meal, they donate 80-cents to provide a meal to a child. Several countries and emergency situations are earmarked by the WFP.

Children in Yemen, conflict-affected families in Afghanistan, schoolchildren in Nicaragua, and families affected by severe drought in Madagascar among others. The app makes it very simple to donate, just choose an amount and tap “donate” to use Apple Pay or Google Pay.

You can also add your own credit card information. According to the WFP, $5.60 will feed a child for a week and $24 will provide 30 meals. Users of the app, according to the WFP, have shared nearly 130 million meals since its launch in 2014.

How is your money used? The WFP states 62% of all donations go directly to buying food, 28% goes to fundraising efforts, 6% to operating costs, and 4% to cover payment-related costs.

