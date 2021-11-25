Tributes
Parker Ranch aims to invest $15M in sustainable forests, renewable energy after state’s largest wildfire

By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:23 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(HONOLULU) - In August, during the state’s largest wildfire, teams of Parker Ranch cowboys and crews rounded up 2,500 head of cattle and moved them hours away from the danger zone.

“It was kind of a mad rush in some pretty hazy conditions to find out where this fire was headed in sustained 40 mile per hour winds. Visibility was very low,” said Jacob Tavares, Parker Ranch manager of Livestock Business Operations.

“We were in the helicopter one to two times per day to try to understand where herds where, where they had moved to get out of the way,” he added.

The state’s largest wildfire burned 44,000 thousand acres and 75% is on Parker Ranch land in Kamuela. The ranch says it suffered $3 to $4 million dollars in losses including water infrastructure, fencing and 60 cows.

“The pain that was felt I think was felt by the whole community,” said Dutch Kuyper, President and CEO of Parker Ranch.

More than three months later, the grass is growing back and the ranch rebuilt its waterlines, but with dry conditions, ranch leaders know more severe weather is coming.

“We have adopted the position that climate change is real,” said Kuyper.

Besides beef, Parker Ranch plans to invest about 15 million dollars in sustainability efforts including solar energy.

“Weaning us off fossil fuels is a huge priority and we are happy to be part of that change,” said Kuyper.

Parker Ranch also has a new partnership with Kamuela Hardwoods to form a new joint venture company, Paniolo Hardwoods.

It will plant native trees and create specialty hardwoods and salvaged timber prioritized for local business, artisans and instrument makers.

“There’s a lot of synergy between beef production, land stewardship and the growth of trees especially a native tree base here on Mauna Kea,” said Tavares.

About 10% of the 130,000 acre ranch is forested today and Parker Ranch wants to triple that in a decade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

