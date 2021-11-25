Meet the Peek-a-Bows. Their animated series is teaching keiki traditional Hawaiian values

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Through animation and live-action, three Maui women are launching a three-episode online series of shows aimed at young children.

The trio is called The Peek-a-Bows.

“The Peek-a-Bows are three colorful sisters that live in Ke Anuenue, and they slide down the rainbow to join their friends in adventures around Hawaii,” Gerilyn Emata said.

Emata and Cindi Mayo-Akeo created the group to entertain keiki at a baby luau. That was more than ten years ago.

“After that performance we just started getting asked more and more to perform at other luaus, and we ended up performing at events around Maui,” Emata said.

Patty Lee is the third Peek-a-Bow. Their shows blend skits with humor, music and a message. Each episode features a talk-story on Hawaiian culture.

“This has been the most fun I’ve ever had on any production. The three girls, when they’re together, they turn into these characters,” said Michael Ceballos, CEO of Twiddle Productions Inc.

The County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development helped the women get their project off the ground.

“With the support of the community, and our family and friends we’re able to create something like this that’s really place-based and focuses on Hawaiian values,” Emata said.

The first episode is online now. It’s free to watch at www.thepeekabows.com.

“We’re starting online. We’re hoping that at some point we’ll be able to get it on television,” Ceballos said.

The shows can also be viewed on YouTube and Vimeo.

Emata hopes parents and children like what they see.

“Whenever you see a rainbow, there are The Peek-a-Bows,” she said.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.