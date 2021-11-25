Holiday travel in full swing as people take to the skies ahead of Thanksgiving

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials urge that during the day before Thanksgiving — what they says is one of the busiest days of the year for — that passengers arrive extra early for their flights.

Many travelers at Honolulu’s international airport did just that Wednesday.

“This is our first trip out of the state since the pandemic. We’re ready to get back into flying again. We picked to fly on the busiest day of the year, everything is full — the plane is full, there’s no room on it,” said Peter Maskell, and Oahu resident traveling to the mainland.

This past weekend Hawaii averaged around 34,000 transpacific travelers a day. The prior weekend, the state saw around 24,000 passengers.

One University of Hawaii travel expert says the state is seeing similar numbers to pre pandemic holidays, even with a small international market coming in.

He said that’s because people are itching for a warm vacation destination and there’s a lack of options out there right now.

“We have one of the lowest cases of COVID out there,” Jerry Agrusa, a UH travel Industry Management Professor. “And when you compare to other sea sand and sun destinations, like Mexico, like the Caribbean, those are our direct competition there. We are way, way, way safer.”

The rise in travelers can be attributed to eased restrictions and an increase in vaccination.

“I’m going to Vegas, we’re going to do the Thanksgiving thing with my family. It’s been a couple of years so we’re kind of excited. We have some high risk people, so we’ve been really cautious, that’s the main thing,” Kathy Takahashi said.

With more people flying in and out of Hawaii, the Department of Transportation recommends getting to the airport three hours before your flight during the busiest times of year.

DOT said that at the Honolulu International Airport, the nearly 5,000 parking stalls were not filled Wednesday afternoon, although they urged passengers to get dropped off.

Officials also provided the following tips to make your travel experience easier:

Try to weigh your check-in baggage before you arrive. Most airlines charge extra fees if your bag is heavier than 50 pounds.

It helps the TSA screening process if you have your ID and your ticket ready when you check in.

Liquids in carry-on bags cannot exceed 3.4 ounces.

Meanwhile, the state’s Safe Travels program is still in place. This means travelers must upload a vaccination card or a negative COVID test taken no more than 72 hours before the final leg of their trip.

Residents flying back to Hawaii can also upload their documents to Safe Travels early to get a wristband for their flight and skip the screening process when they arrive.

If you are not vaccinated and have not taken a COVID test, you will be required to quarantine upon arrival.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.