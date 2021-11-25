Tributes
Hawaii reports 77 new COVID cases; 6 additional fatalities

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:16 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported six additional COVID-related fatalities on Thanksgiving Day, pushing the death toll from the virus to 1,014.

The state said 77 new COVID infections were also recorded. The statewide total number of cases during the pandemic has reached 87,183.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,407 cases detected.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

  • 25 were on Oahu
  • 16 on Hawaii Island
  • 4 on Kauai
  • 32 on Maui

One residents were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 84.7% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

