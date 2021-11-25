Hawaii police step up traffic enforcement amid spike in DUI related-crashes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police are gearing up for holiday traffic enforcement amid a deadly month involving drivers suspected of driving under the influence.

On Nov. 13, a 22-year-old Captain Cook man died on Highway 11, in South Kona.

Two days later, Nov. 15, a 57-year-old Captain Cook man died also in South Kona.

Nov. 18, a 13-year old pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in Waikoloa Village. Jaychris Romer, 21, was arrested for negligent homicide and driving under the influence, he was released pending investigation.

“It seems like a majority of them, even if they were single vehicle (accidents), were involving speed, alcohol, drugs or a combination of all three,” said Sergeant Thomas Koyanagi of the Hawaii County Police Department’s Area II Commander of the Traffic Enforcement Unit.

County wide, fatalities have already hit pre-pandemic numbers.

There have been 25 deadly crashes so far this year. Last year, there were 15, but Koyanagi thinks that could be because of COVID restrictions.

In all of 2019, there were also 25 fatalities. Koyanagi said the easing of restrictions will mean more holiday gatherings and more DUI arrests.

“I think a lot of them are going to let their guard down and actually indulge a little more than what they normally do,” he said.

Through November 23, Hawaii County Police have made 964 impaired driving arrests this year.

In 2020, there were 1001 arrests. The year before, 1,085.

Koyanagi said many of the arrests are not just drunk drivers, officers are seeing more drivers who combined alcohol and drugs, before getting behind the wheel.

“They’re coming in with methamphetamine, marijuana, other prescription meds, other illegal drugs. Some of them are actually on three different substances,” he said.

Koyanagi emphasized that people need to enjoy the holidays and reunite with ohana, after a year of shutdowns.

But he warns, police will be watching the roads not just for those under the influence but also those speeding, using cell phones and not wearing a seatbelt.

Stepped up enforcement runs through the new year and some of the overtime is funded using federal grants.

A similar rally cry for people to drive sober also took place on Maui Wednesday.

