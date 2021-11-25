Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Customers apparently juked by moving company also blame storage businesses

Consumers alleged that a local moving company dumped their belongings in storage facilities.
Consumers alleged that a local moving company dumped their belongings in storage facilities.(none)
By Rick Daysog
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:24 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of complaints continue to rise against a moving company accused of dumping customers’ belongings in storage facilities.

But the consumers are also blaming the storage companies for charging them thousands for goods they already own.

“I found some of my stuff on an auction site. Had I not paid JF’s back storage fees, I would have lost it,” said Daniel Hernandez, who relocated from Ewa Beach to Las Vegas in July.

Hernandez, a disabled veteran, paid JF Moving Services $19,000 to move his property but none of it arrived. After paying $2,700 to storage companies, he’s only reclaimed about a quarter of his belongings.

“Stop the extortion like procedures,” he said.

Attorney Eric Seitz said storage companies need to provide reasonable notice to consumers that their belongings will be auctioned and they have give them ample opportunity to get their property back.

“It’s illegal, it’s probably criminal and it probably constitutes fraud,” said Seitz, who has successfully sued storage companies and movers.

Storage company officials did not return our calls. Johnny Franklin, the company’s owner, also did not respond today. He previously blamed his problems on cost increases due to the pandemic.

Former customers said they’ve filed complaints with the police and the FBI because its involves interstate business.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ige announced more COVID rules would ease come Dec. 1.
Gov. Ige, lifts distancing requirements for restaurants, bars starting Dec. 1
Reports show that the property is the eighth largest private land holding on the Big Island.
One of the largest private properties on Hawaii Island sells for whopping price of $11M
A man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because of mistaken identity ―...
Man who was mistakenly locked up in state psychiatric hospital for 2 years files federal suit
Blangiardi
Blangiardi eases COVID restrictions, allowing all large events to operate at full capacity
HNN file graphic
Prostitution sting ends in the arrest of 11 on Hawaii Island

Latest News

Lines of travelers at the Honolulu airport, Wednesday.
Holiday travel in full swing as people take to the skies ahead of Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving!
Forecast: Beautiful weather to hold through Thanksgiving - Weather we can truly be grateful for this holiday!
Parker Ranch to invest millions into sustainable forests and solar energy.
A summer wildfire cost Parker Ranch millions. Sustainability is the focus of their future
Hawaii Island Police
Hawaii police step up traffic enforcement amid spike in DUI related-crashes