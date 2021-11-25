Customers apparently juked by moving company also blame storage businesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of complaints continue to rise against a moving company accused of dumping customers’ belongings in storage facilities.

But the consumers are also blaming the storage companies for charging them thousands for goods they already own.

“I found some of my stuff on an auction site. Had I not paid JF’s back storage fees, I would have lost it,” said Daniel Hernandez, who relocated from Ewa Beach to Las Vegas in July.

Hernandez, a disabled veteran, paid JF Moving Services $19,000 to move his property but none of it arrived. After paying $2,700 to storage companies, he’s only reclaimed about a quarter of his belongings.

“Stop the extortion like procedures,” he said.

Attorney Eric Seitz said storage companies need to provide reasonable notice to consumers that their belongings will be auctioned and they have give them ample opportunity to get their property back.

“It’s illegal, it’s probably criminal and it probably constitutes fraud,” said Seitz, who has successfully sued storage companies and movers.

Storage company officials did not return our calls. Johnny Franklin, the company’s owner, also did not respond today. He previously blamed his problems on cost increases due to the pandemic.

Former customers said they’ve filed complaints with the police and the FBI because its involves interstate business.

