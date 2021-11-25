Champions through adversity, University Lab girls volleyball takes ILH Division II title

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University Laboratory girls volleyball team took home the 2021 ILH Division II Championship Monday night in a five set thriller against Le Jardin.

It’s the first time this season a ULS match went to five sets and much like their season up until that point, the road to victory was anything but easy.

“The girls have not stopped working hard.” Head Coach Brad Miller told Hawaii News Now. “It’s been one hundred percent the whole way through and they haven’t given up on the process and they trusted us and they trusted each other.”

After not seeing the court at all in 2020, the Junior ‘Bows struggled early in the season, dropping their first 2 matches of the year.

However they never wavered, making a run all the way to the top of the ILH DII.

“We’ve gone through a lot of challenges and different scenarios with the gym and all of that,” Coach Miller said. “But they’ve been fighters and it’s been very very exciting to see them pull through and earn the things that they’ve been able to earn.”

This summer the team found out that Klum Gym, their home court, would not be available for the season which forced them to practice at Volley Hawaii and play the entire year on the road.

“Not having a gym this year, moving into Volley and having away games all the time it was hard, but you learn to accept it and you know we just move forward.” Senior Makena Tong said. “We had everything that we needed, which was on the court and our players, our coaches.”

ULS now looks to the Division II State Tournament where they will face the best of the best from around the State.

“Were not done yet and were just going to get back into the gym, keep putting in that work and keep that underdog mentality.” Tong said. “People know that they’re going to come after us and we know that too and we just have to come back stronger.”

The DII tourney gets started on December 8th.

