‘Bows stay in the islands to host Rainbow Wahine Showdown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team stays home this weekend to host the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

It’s Hawaii’s second consecutive home tournament after UH went 1-1 in the Bank of Hawaii Classic with their first win of the season coming against Portland State.

The Wahine joins a field that includes Eastern Illinois, Utah and Gonzaga.

UH looks to ride the momentum of Senior Amy Atwell’s monstrous weekend, the Aussie putting up a career-high 30 points to open last weekend’s tourney, followed by a 29 point performance in their win over the Vikings.

Hawaii opens the Showdown against Eastern Illinois, then go on a three day run against Utah and Gonzaga.

All of the Wahine games are set to tip off at 2:30 p.m. HST on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

