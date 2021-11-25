Biden nominates Iolani School alumna for deputy director of vital budget office

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman has been tapped to serve in President Biden’s administration.

Nani Coloretti, an Iolani School alumna from the Kapahulu area, has been nominated to be the Deputy Director at the Office of Management and Budget. Their goal is to ensure the implementation of the president’s plans in the executive branch.

“The office of management and budget has been called the nerve center of our government. This is an agency that not only helps me create the budget, but also makes sure that your tax dollars are spent efficiently and effectively and exactly as the law requires,” President Joe Biden said.

Coloretti is currently the Senior Vice President at the Urban Institute, and previously served for the Obama administration as the Deputy Secretary for the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“A proud Filipina American, Nani will be one of the most senior Asian-American leaders in government,” Biden said during his announcement of her nomination.

President Joe Biden announced the nomination of Nani Coloretti to be the Deputy Director at the Office of Management and Budget. (White House)

He went on to say she, and fellow nominee Shalanda Young, were “two of the most experienced, qualified people to lead OMB.”

Coloretti also worked in the San Francisco Mayor’s office during her over 25 years of public service at all levels.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz celebrated her nomination, saying in part, “The Office of Management and Budget will gain an outstanding, well-qualified Deputy Director in Nani Coloretti,” Senator Schatz said. “This is a proud moment for Hawai’i and the Filipino American community.”

President Joe Biden announced the nomination of Nani Coloretti to be the Deputy Director at the Office of Management and Budget. (HUD)

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.