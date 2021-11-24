Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

WWE superstar attacked by fan during ‘Raw’ show

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pro wrestlers are used to getting pummeled in the ring, but one superstar took a shot outside the ring from a spectator.

The whole thing was caught on camera. Seth Rollins was hit with the unscheduled smackdown as he was exiting the arena during a “WWE Raw” event Monday in Brooklyn.

Fans who shared video of the attack were left in disbelief, as security quickly broke up the scuffle.

The spectator was arrested and hit with multiple charges, including attempted assault.

A statement was released from the WWE, saying the company takes the safety of all its performers very seriously.

As for Rollins, police say he was left with a swollen lip but refused medical assistance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ige announced more COVID rules would ease come Dec. 1.
Gov. Ige, lifts distancing requirements for restaurants, bars starting Dec. 1
Reports show that the property is the eighth largest private land holding on the Big Island.
One of the largest private properties on Hawaii Island sells for whopping price of $11M
A man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because of mistaken identity ―...
Man who was mistakenly locked up in state psychiatric hospital for 2 years files federal suit
Blangiardi
Blangiardi eases COVID restrictions, allowing all large events to operate at full capacity
Gov. David Ige
As he prepares to ease restrictions, Ige pushes back against efforts to limit his emergency powers

Latest News

Thea Brooks stands in front of a mural of her slain nephew, Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick Ga.,...
LIVE: All 3 defendants found guilty of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Officials said once the birds crash, they can be attacked by animals or starve.
Bright lights disorient endangered bird on Kauai causing it to crash into ground
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated
This undated photo provided by Subway, shows Peter Buck, co-founder of the Subway Sandwich...
Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90