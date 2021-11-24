Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down

When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum so the cranberry sauce will slide out perfectly intact to plop onto your serving dish in a single piece.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:48 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Maybe you’ve noticed, or maybe not, but you may wonder why Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce labels are upside down.

The company says it puts the label on that way purposely, so you store the cans with the side you open facing down.

Ocean Spray says it causes the contents to settle and an air bubble to form at the top.

When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum so the cranberry sauce will slide out perfectly intact to plop onto your serving dish in a single piece.

If you haven’t already secured your cranberry sauce, you could be out of luck. Like many other items, supply chain issues are making it harder to find.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ige announced more COVID rules would ease come Dec. 1.
Gov. Ige, lifts distancing requirements for restaurants, bars starting Dec. 1
Reports show that the property is the eighth largest private land holding on the Big Island.
One of the largest private properties on Hawaii Island sells for whopping price of $11M
A man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because of mistaken identity ―...
Man who was mistakenly locked up in state psychiatric hospital for 2 years files federal suit
Blangiardi
Blangiardi eases COVID restrictions, allowing all large events to operate at full capacity
Gov. David Ige
As he prepares to ease restrictions, Ige pushes back against efforts to limit his emergency powers

Latest News

A woman gives birth on board a Delta flight. (Source: Castaneda family/WGCL via CNN Newsource)
Mother goes into labor mid-flight, delivers baby on plane
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Illinois families of 2 killed in the November 5. incident at the Astroworld concert in Houston...
Illinois families of 2 killed at concert file lawsuits
A woman gives birth on board a Delta flight. (Source: Castaneda family/WGCL via CNN Newsource)
Mother goes into labor mid-flight, delivers baby on plane
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
EXPLAINER: Trio guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery. What now?