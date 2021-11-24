Thieves steal valuable medication from a teen on a ‘Make-A-Wish’ trip in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Colorado family is keeping their spirits up after what many would consider an unforgivable crime.

They were on day two of a “Make-A-Wish” dream trip when a thief stole medication that’s keeping the teen-aged heart transplant patient alive.

It happened just before sunset Saturday evening, not long after the family parked at the Pali lookout. The stop was a quick one.

“It was still light. We were up there maybe 20 minutes,” said Titia Jonas.

Her 17-year-old daughter, Phoebe Jonas was first to spot the damage.

“I just walked up to the car and saw the broken glass,” she said.

One of the best days of her life quickly took an unexpected turn.

“Honestly the best part of my trip and the worst part of my trip were on the same day,” she said.

Just hours after the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted the heart transplant recipient’s request to go snorkeling with sea turtles, the she was the victim of a smash-and-grab. The thief got away with Phoebe Jonas’ handmade bag containing the her immunosuppressant medications.

“The meds are to keep her body from rejecting the transplant,” said Titia Jonas.

A single pill costs $300.

Thankfully, the family had more at the hotel.

“My guess is we interrupted them because the only thing they took was her bag which was right there by the window,” said Titia Jonas.

Phoebe Jonas added, “I felt kind of sad.”

But after thinking about it the girl says she considers herself lucky.

“Tons of other things that were in there I had taken out just before,” she said.

Phoebe Jonas added, “Honestly you really do have a choice. Honestly, I’d rather live my life happy looking on the positive side.”

With two days left to go on the trip the teen and her family say there have been far more highs than lows. Especially the words of wisdom she received from the captain of her snorkel charter -- a transplant recipient himself.

“He told me live every day as if it were your last. And there’s somebody always looking out for you,” she said. " And that was the best part of my day. That helped me feel the Aloha of Hawaii.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.