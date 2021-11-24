Salvation Army launches outreach events after sit-down Thanksgiving dinner canceled

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The annual sit-down Thanksgiving meal distribution hosted by the Salvation Army has been paused again this year due to the pandemic.

The nonprofit says the dinner that serves around 2,000 people in Honolulu is being replaced with community outreach events and activities via the three Salvation Army Corps across Oahu.

The Hawaii Island, Kauai and Maui crops have also changed their holiday meal service.

The Salvation Army says that local companies like Hawaiian Electric Industries and Mia Pastalogy have stepped up to provide food for those in need.

“Once again, with the generous help of corporate partners, volunteers, advisory boards, staff and Salvation Army officers, we’ve been able to shift our traditional Thanksgiving observances around the state to reach thousands of those in need in our island communities,” said Major Phil Lum, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands.

“We humbly ask the community for their continued support and encourage those in need of a meal to reach out to the Salvation Army Corps in their local community.”

Lum says that from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, customers at all Foodland and Sack N Save stores across the state can participate in the “Share a Holiday Feast” program to help those less fortunate in Hawaii.

Here’s the Thanksgiving holiday outreach schedule by island:

Kauai

Wednesday

The Salvation Army Hanapepe Corps: 4465 Puolo Road, Hanapepe, HI 96716

Kauai War Memorial Convention Center: 4191 Hardy St. Kauai HI 96766

OAHU

Thursday

The Salvation Army Kauluwela Mission Corps: 296 N. Vineyard Blvd., Honolulu, HI 96817

The Salvation Army Kaneohe Corps: 45-175 Waikalua Rd., Kaneohe, HI 96744

The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii: 91-3257 Kualakai Parkway, Ewa Beach, HI 96706

MAUI

Wednesday

University of Hawaii Maui College: 310 W Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului, HI 96732

HAWAII ISLAND

Thanksgiving Week

The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps: 219 Ponahawai St., Hilo, HI 96720

Thursday

The Salvation Army Kona Corps: 75-223 Kalani St., Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

The Salvation Army Honokaa Corps: 45-511 Richard Pl., Honokaa, HI 96727

