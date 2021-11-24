Rainbow Warriors basketball heads to Ninth Island for Las Vegas Classic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a short week off, the Rainbow Warriors basketball team is on the move, heading to the Ninth Island for the Las Vegas Classic.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun.” Guard Noel Coleman told reporters. “You know it’s a business trip, but at the same time you’ve got to have a little fun with it.”

The ‘Bows are coming off of a successful 2-1 start to the regular season in the Outrigger Rainbow classic.

The team now looking towards Sin City, where they will have to play on back-to-back days, a situation that the team looks forward to, as they prepare for a grueling Best West Conference slate.

“It really challenges your team to you know finish the game, just like we talked about in the tournament.” Head coach Eran Ganot said. “Look at the things we did well, look at the things we need to improve on in a very efficient and quick way so we can get back after it.”

UH joins a field that includes the likes of San Diego, South Alabama and Illinois Chicago — a good test for a team that has already lost some key players to injury.

“I mean there are great teams that are going to play there this next week, so I think it will be a great, first of all learning experience for us, but also a great challenge you know with the adversity were going through right now, losing players.” Coleman said. “I think it will be good for us to you know see where were at right now.”

Hawaii could also get a huge boost from the fans on the ninth island, who have already shown their support for the warriors when in Vegas.

“It’s definitely nice to know that there will be a fan base there.” Coleman said. “I think it’ll help us honestly, with having a lot of fans there it’ll give us a lot of confidence.”

The ‘Bows begin play on Thursday against the university of Illinois Chicago.

There is no television or streaming of the games, all the action can be heard on ESPN Honolulu.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.