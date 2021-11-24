Tributes
Maui business owners preparing for Black Friday hit hard by shipping delays

Some merchandise that normally takes 10 days to come in are now back ordered up to a year.
Some merchandise that normally takes 10 days to come in are now back ordered up to a year.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:17 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Black Friday is days away and businesses are scrambling to get everything in order.

Meanwhile, shortages and shipping delays are adding to the chaos.

“As ready as we can be. We had some shipping challenges. We’re waiting on some stuff,” said Daython Galicinao, owner of FAM.

Galicinao and his wife Zhorein opened their first brick and mortar shop at Queen Kaahumanu Center last month.

Galicinao, a graphic designer, came up with his brand FAM about six years ago. It’s an acronym for “Family is All that Matters.”

Galicinao designs everything himself, but orders blank merchandise to put his artwork on.

Galicinao said things that normally take 10 days to come in are now back ordered up to a year.

“It either comes from China or from New York or Cali. So, a lot of stock has been low due to the pandemic. So, everyone is trying to catch up. So, we just have to ride with what we have,” Galicinao said.

Shanna Kanahele and her husband own Na Koa Brand.

Shanna said they anticipated shipping delays and started ordering merchandise for Black Friday back in June.

“As far as shipping wise, I know it’s a challenge everywhere. But more so in Hawaii because we’re in the middle of the ocean. So, we depend a lot on our freight forwarders, we depend on USPS, we depend on all these people to carry out and pray that things get here on time,” Kanahele said.

Despite the delays and shortages, Kanahele and Galicinao say they will be ready for Black Friday and welcome the crowds.

