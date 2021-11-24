Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man accused of shooting 2 people in Honolulu indicted for attempted murder

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:22 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 34-year-old man has been indicted on charges of attempted murder and assault following a shooting in Keeaumoku.

Officials said Kashif Kirkland allegedly shot two people on Nov. 7.

Court documents said he was kicked out of a karaoke bar and then fired shots at people who were trying to get him to leave the parking lot.

Kirkland’s bail is set at $1 million.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ige announced more COVID rules would ease come Dec. 1.
Gov. Ige, lifts distancing requirements for restaurants, bars starting Dec. 1
Reports show that the property is the eighth largest private land holding on the Big Island.
One of the largest private properties on Hawaii Island sells for whopping price of $11M
A man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because of mistaken identity ―...
Man who was mistakenly locked up in state psychiatric hospital for 2 years files federal suit
Blangiardi
Blangiardi eases COVID restrictions, allowing all large events to operate at full capacity
Gov. David Ige
As he prepares to ease restrictions, Ige pushes back against efforts to limit his emergency powers

Latest News

Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Nov. 24, 2021)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Nov. 24, 2021)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 24, 2021)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 24, 2021)
Wednesday's Forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds taking over, more showers heading for east end of the state
Karen Tyson, founder of KAT Charities, says they’ve rescued 41 cats near military bases this...
Hawaii nonprofit sees rise in military families abandoning pets before moving off island