Man accused of shooting 2 people in Honolulu indicted for attempted murder
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:22 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 34-year-old man has been indicted on charges of attempted murder and assault following a shooting in Keeaumoku.
Officials said Kashif Kirkland allegedly shot two people on Nov. 7.
Court documents said he was kicked out of a karaoke bar and then fired shots at people who were trying to get him to leave the parking lot.
Kirkland’s bail is set at $1 million.
