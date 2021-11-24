Man accused of shooting 2 people in Honolulu indicted for attempted murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 34-year-old man has been indicted on charges of attempted murder and assault following a shooting in Keeaumoku.

Officials said Kashif Kirkland allegedly shot two people on Nov. 7.

Court documents said he was kicked out of a karaoke bar and then fired shots at people who were trying to get him to leave the parking lot.

Kirkland’s bail is set at $1 million.

